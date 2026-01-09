HBO Max Set to Launch in Germany Through Bundled Deal With RTL+

HBO Max is taking a major step toward expanding its international footprint with a long-awaited entry into Germany, partnering with local streaming giant RTL+ in a bundled subscription deal aimed at accelerating its market launch. Under the agreement, which officially debuts on January 13, subscribers in Germany will be able to access content from both platforms through a single package.

The joint subscription combines RTL+’s lineup of live sports, reality programming, and German-language dramas with HBO Max’s globally recognized originals, including The White Lotus and The Last of Us, along with high-profile films such as Sinners and Weapons.

Stephan Schmitter, CEO of RTL Germany, framed the deal as a strategic turning point for both companies. “RTL+ and HBO Max – that’s a great combination of two terrific content worlds. The most successful national content on RTL+, from reality TV to fiction to sports, in a joint offering with top series, iconic blockbuster movies, and much more from HBO Max,” he said in a press release.

“With this bundle, we are igniting the next stage in the success story of RTL+ and preparing HBO Max for its big market launch in Germany.“ Pricing for the bundled service will start at €11.99 per month with ads and €17.99 ad-free. Purchased separately, the two subscriptions would cost significantly more, totaling roughly $18 with ads or up to $33 without ads, making the bundle an attractive option for cost-conscious viewers.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between the companies. RTL’s ad sales arm, Ad Alliance, already manages advertising for HBO Max, and RTL recently renewed a broader content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that allows the studio’s films and series to air across RTL’s television channels and streaming platforms.

This launch also marks HBO Max’s first availability in Germany, following the expiration of a long-term licensing agreement with Sky that had previously blocked the service’s entry. HBO Max is also set to debut in Italy on January 13, with a U.K. launch planned for March.

Industry analysts see bundling as an increasingly critical strategy. “In the churnpocalypse, bundling is a key to survival and success. HBO Max is super late to streaming globalization,” said producer Evan Shapiro. “They need this deal to reach German viewers. RTL provides that. But in the TV industry, this is just the first inning of bundling, which will be the norm.”

The expansion comes as Warner Bros. Discovery’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain, with reported acquisition interest from both Netflix and Paramount, underscoring how crucial international growth has become for major streaming platforms.

