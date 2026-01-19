Homeowners found a 100-year-old letter in their home

What did they discover? Most new homeowners wouldn’t expect to discover anything concealed behind their new house’s walls. That is just what occurred to Curtis Smith, a native of Wyoming who, while renovating a 100-year-old house he bought in 2002, found concealed notes.

He posted the terrifying revelation on Reddit’s r/FoundPaper thread. Instead of using the Jack-and-Jill design originally used, we decided to remove the existing bedroom closet and replace it with a separate bathroom entrance. It was obviously plaster and lathe, and it was a complete mess since it was an old home.

As I was tidying up the construction debris, I saw a little blue envelope in the corner of my eye. It was probably slipped into the wall during the house’s construction, which took place about a century ago! It was a letter from a sister in Bantry, Ireland, to a guy called Con Shea in Casper, Wyoming.

Smith told the Daily Mail, “It was a letter thanking Mr. Shea for a present he had sent to his family back home in Ireland.” Additionally, there was some catching up and keeping him informed on events in Ireland.

To better understand the guy who built the house, Smith conducted some research. Smith told the source that the man “had immigrated to the US, and had become a very successful sheep herder here in Wyoming.”

The builder’s distant cousin was linked to the Wyoming resident when he shared information about this decades-old find on his Flickr account. To finish the profile of a guy who had lived so long ago, he added in his post, “They also sent me newspaper articles and even some pictures of him as we were in contact.”

“I thought it would be interesting to send that letter to Boston that December so he could be with his living relatives, the rightful owners.” All of this indicates that I’ve finally discovered what I’ve been hoping to find for years! You just never know what you could encounter,” Smith said.

Smith’s discovery of buried history in their house is not unique. In the attic of the house she had bought, a soon-to-be wife found an old bridal gown.

Kaitlyn Ostolaza, an Illinois resident, posted a TikTok video with almost 3 million views. The overlay text says, “POV you bought a house with your fiancé and find a wedding dress in the attic.”

“This is not the wedding gown of the former owner. I’m hoping to use anything left behind as a borrowed item for our wedding. I have no doubt that the person wearing this clothing looked stunning. She said in the video’s description, “The train is everything.”

