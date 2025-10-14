“She Just Vanished” Cops Beg for Help Finding 22-Year-Old Woman Missing in Miami

Authorities in Miami-Dade County are desperately searching for a young woman who mysteriously disappeared over the weekend and are asking for the public’s help to bring her home safely.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Alize’ Menendez was last seen on Saturday around 5 p.m. in the area of Southwest 136th Street near the 8700 block. Since then, there’s been no sign of her, and her sudden disappearance has left family, friends, and investigators deeply concerned.

According to officials, Menendez is described as being about 5-foot-5 and weighing around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink jacket, black jeans, and white sneakers.

“No One’s Heard From Her” Police Plead for Help Finding 22-Year-Old Alize’ Menendez (Getty Images)



The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any details about where she might have been headed or whether foul play is suspected, but deputies are urging anyone who may have seen her or has information about her whereabouts to contact them immediately.

The missing person alert has been spreading fast across social media as residents share photos and posts hoping to help locate the young woman. Miami-Dade authorities emphasized how every tip, no matter how small, could make a difference in finding her.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

For now, investigators are combing the area where Menendez was last spotted, checking surveillance footage, and speaking with anyone who may have seen something unusual that evening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers to report any leads that could help bring Alize’ Menendez home safely.

Friends and community members are holding out hope for her safe return, while police continue to follow every possible lead in this ongoing investigation.