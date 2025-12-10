Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing 24-Year-Old Woman, Hannah

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman, Hannah, who was last seen earlier today in Unley. Hannah, 24, was last spotted around 2 p.m. on Greenhill Road in Unley, and authorities are expressing concern for her welfare.

She is described as a Caucasian woman with a slim build, standing about 175 cm tall, with long brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

Hannah is believed to be driving a red or maroon 2017 Mazda 3, with South Australian registration number S974BSN.

Police urge anyone who may have seen Hannah, her vehicle, or anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to immediately contact the police assistance line at 131 444.

