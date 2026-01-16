Bakery owner says she never expected death threats over Anti-ICE Cookies and refuses to back down

A Massachusetts bakery owner says a political message written in icing has turned her small business into the target of chilling threats, online harassment, and fear for her family’s safety. Still, she insists she has no plans to stop.

Niki Moran, who owns The Sweet Boutique in East Longmeadow, says she has been inundated with violent messages after sharing photos of cookies decorated with an explicit anti-ICE slogan. What began as an emotional response to immigration enforcement actions quickly spiraled into something far more serious.

According to Moran, the backlash included threats to burn down her bakery, assault her staff, and harm her children. She says some messages wished sexual violence on her employees, while others promised armed robbery or arson.

“It’s been nonstop,” Moran said. “People were talking about locking me inside the building and burning it down with me in it. I never imagined something like this could come from cookies.”

The cookies, which read “F— ICE,” were created after Moran says she became overwhelmed by news reports about immigration raids and deportations across the country. She describes the decision as impulsive and emotional rather than part of a planned political campaign.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Trump’s Immigration legacy fuels harassment of small business owner. (SBG San Antonio)

“There was just so much happening, and it felt unbearable,” she said. “Sometimes people need an outlet. That was mine.”

Photos of the cookies were posted to social media and quickly spread beyond her local community. While many users applauded the message, others responded with anger. Moran says her home address was shared online, prompting her and her staff to adopt safety measures.

East Longmeadow police confirmed that a report was filed by the bakery. While officials have not released details about any investigation, they acknowledged being aware of the threats.

Despite the hostility, Moran says she has also seen an outpouring of support. By midweek, the bakery was packed with customers, some traveling long distances just to show solidarity.

“It was overwhelming in a good way,” she said. “Seeing people come in just to support us reminded me why this matters.”

One customer, who asked not to be identified, said she visited the bakery specifically because of the controversy. Although the cookies had already sold out, she purchased other items and plans to return.

“I don’t even care about the cookie,” she said. “I care about defending free speech and small businesses that aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe.”

Moran says the anti-ICE cookies will remain part of her menu. For her, the backlash has reinforced the importance of speaking openly, even when doing so comes with risk.

“This isn’t really about cookies anymore,” she said. “It’s about not letting fear silence you.”