Ex–New York Trained Officer Faces Assault Charge Tied to Controversial Hot Tub Party

A former Saskatoon police officer who lost his job after an off-duty hot tub party in his backyard is now facing an assault charge.

Dylan Kemp, who was fired in September along with two other officers, was arrested and charged on Thursday, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT). He was later released and is set to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on November 27.

Although SIRT didn’t name Kemp in its release, multiple sources confirmed his identity to CBC. The agency got involved after Saskatoon police launched their own internal review into what happened at the now-infamous party last fall.

Saskatoon Police Tighten Rules After Hot Tub Incident (Dylan Kemp/Instagram)

According to SIRT’s website, the agency investigates cases involving serious injury or death in police custody, or when police officers are accused of sexual assault or other forms of violence. After a yearlong investigation, the agency said it “determined that reasonable grounds existed to believe that an offence had been committed.”

The incident traces back to September 2024, when Kemp, a member of the elite Emergency Response Team, hosted a party at his home. On August 28, CBC reported that five officers were suspended as a result of the event. Officers who spoke to the outlet alleged that a tactical team member physically assaulted a junior female officer during the party. That officer is now the complainant in Kemp’s assault case.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Sources also told CBC that a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang attended the gathering as an invited guest, raising serious concerns about the safety of undercover officers. Police Chief Cameron McBride later said he did not believe any undercover operations were compromised, but the department has since tightened its conflict of interest policy. Officers are now barred from associating with anyone “deemed to be undesirable” if that relationship could pose a risk to them or to the service.

Despite the controversy, Kemp and another officer who was fired after the same party, Jason Garland, launched a podcast in May 2025 called The Quiet Fight. The show’s promotional materials describe it as “the show that talks honestly about what the job does to your mind, your body, your identity as a man.”

“It Was a Code of Conduct Nightmare” Saskatoon Officer Charged After Off-Duty Party (CBC)

“We’re here for the ones who show up, who carry the weight, and who often suffer in silence. No shrink talk, no fluff. Just real conversations about burnout, trauma, addiction, leadership, and life beyond the badge,” one promo reads.

Kemp and Garland didn’t identify themselves as Saskatoon police officers on the podcast, using only their first names. They also didn’t disclose that the show was launched while they were suspended and under investigation.

After CBC published a story about the podcast, several officers reached out to confirm that Kemp and Garland were indeed among those suspended. Both men declined interview requests.

The Saskatoon Police Service has refused to comment on its social media policy, while the Saskatoon Police Association — which represents more than 600 members — confirmed in May that both Kemp and Garland were part of the union at the time.