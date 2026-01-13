Texas Man has a texting fight with girlfriend, then beats her 3-year-old son to death while she’s at the courthouse

A father from Texas who acknowledged having a hand in the killing of his girlfriend’s kid will be sentenced to a jail sentence that will last for decades. Almost a year after the death of Augustine “Augie” Valencia, who was three years old, Enrique Lopez, who is 22 years old, entered a guilty plea to the charge of criminal harm to a child.

Augie and his brother, who is two years old, were the children of Lopez’s girlfriend, Emma Torres, who left her kids in Lopez’s care while she went to a court appointment. A disagreement between Torres and Lopez took place on the morning of February 11, 2025, after she had left the boys with him, as stated in court records that were acquired by the local ABC station KIII.

At 8:27 in the morning, Torres hung up on Lopez while they were on the phone together, according to KIII. When she informed him that he did not treat her properly and that he was angry, they continued their disagreement via text messages while they were communicating with each other. Torres did not pick up any of Lopez’s five calls that were placed to her phone at 8:50 in the morning. In a text message sent to Torres at 9:29 a.m., Lopez said, “Text me when you’re out.”

Lopez contacted 911 at 10:37 a.m. and reported that Augie was not breathing and that he was “turning purple.” They were concerned about his condition. As soon as Augie arrived at the hospital, the medical personnel informed him that he was experiencing cardiac arrest and that he had sustained several injuries.

These injuries included a fracture to his skull, an acute subdural hemorrhage, and bruises all over his body. The bruising that seemed to be fresh was detected on Augie’s belly, according to the paramedics. At two o’clock in the afternoon on the same day, Augie was declared dead.

According to Lopez’s statement to the police, he had administered a bath to Augie and then put him to bed while he was lying down on the floor. It was twenty minutes later when he found Augie motionless and immediately dialed 911. According to the police, his account had a number of discrepancies, the most notable of which was the fact that the bathtub was dry and there was no proof that he had bathed Augie.

Additionally, Torres was taken into custody in connection with the death of Augie, and she was charged with two counts of damage to a child by omission. This was because she had taken both of her children to Lopez. The accusations that were brought against her were dropped. Lopez was given a sentence of thirty-five years in jail on January 8 for inflicting the injuries that ultimately led to Augie’s death, imposed by the court. It was credited to him for the period he had served.

