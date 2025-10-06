Police Reveal Details After Missing Autistic Boy Found Dead in Pennsylvania River

Authorities have confirmed the tragic discovery of seven-year-old Aiden Ha’s body after he went missing on Saturday morning in Scott Township. Police Chief Joe Grassley of the Scott Township Police Department provided details on Sunday about the search efforts that led to the discovery of Ha’s body in the Susquehanna River.

Ha, who had autism and was non-verbal, walked away from his home on Old Berwick Road early Saturday morning, covering a distance of about 30 to 100 yards before reaching the river. Police reported that dogs were able to track his scent, leading them to the water after several alerts from the K-9 units.

The search initially focused on a broad area before narrowing down to the river. The community, along with law enforcement, spent most of Saturday and Sunday combing the surrounding area in a desperate search for the young boy.

As the search continued, the Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, based in Harrisburg, joined the operation and located Ha’s body in the river at around 12:15 p.m. during a low-altitude search. After confirming the sighting, recovery teams from the State Police Marine Unit in Philadelphia were deployed to recover the body.

Ha’s body was recovered at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, about half a mile south of his home. The Scott Township Police Department confirmed the body was that of Aiden Ha, and authorities have stated that the incident appears to be accidental. No charges are being brought against Ha’s family at this time.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Chief Grassley praised the coordinated efforts of the search operation, calling it “a tremendous effort, utilizing resources from across the state, including drones, dogs, helicopters, and boats.” He also thanked the community for their support, noting that many people, even those who did not know the boy personally, helped in the search.

Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected and that there will be no autopsy performed. The family of Aiden Ha has been notified, and police have expressed condolences for their loss. As the investigation continues, 28/22 News will provide further updates when more information becomes available.