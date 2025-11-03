New York School Throws Surprise Wedding for Principal in a Moment Full of Joy and Love

When Brianna Lanoye and her fiancé, Zach Klapp, began planning their wedding, narrowing down the guest list proved to be tougher than expected, especially for her.

Lanoye is the principal of the Buffalo Academy of Science, a K-12 charter school in Buffalo, New York, and she couldn’t stop telling people she wanted to invite everyone from her school.

“I definitely mentioned it multiple times,” she told CBS News. It wasn’t just talk. She really meant it. But since inviting hundreds of students and staff wasn’t exactly realistic, her school family decided to bring the celebration to her in the most unexpected way.

Just a few days before her real wedding, the teachers and students secretly organized a surprise ceremony on campus. They dressed Lanoye in a makeshift wedding gown and led her to the courtyard, where hundreds of students were waiting.

“When I exited the building and saw all the students gathered there, I was blown away,” she said.

Standing before more than 400 students and staff, Lanoye and Klapp exchanged vows — and candy Ring Pops instead of rings. A student even officiated the ceremony, making the moment even more personal.

Brianna Lanoye celebrated her marriage with her entire school community. (Photo Screenthot by Greg McClure video)

The entire event was lighthearted and full of laughter. No one objected, though a few students couldn’t resist teasing their principal about where her heart truly lies.

“She couldn’t stop smiling… She loves the kids more than her husband,” joked student Sabahat Uddin.

Lanoye laughed when CBS News asked her to confirm or deny that. “I love my students more than anything,” she said. “And I just hope that our students feel as loved as I felt in that moment.”

“I Was Blown Away” Principal Gets Heartwarming Surprise Wedding from Her Students (CBS)

For Lanoye, it was more than just a sweet surprise — it was a reflection of the close bond she’s built with her students and staff. Her school family had pulled off something that managed to capture who she is both as a teacher and a person.

The courtyard ceremony, complete with laughter, applause, and a few happy tears, was all about showing their appreciation for a principal who’s always gone above and beyond.

By the time the “bride” and “groom” said their vows, it was clear that love wasn’t just in the air — it was all around the courtyard. Lanoye may not have gotten to invite the entire school to her real wedding, but she got something even better: a surprise celebration from hundreds of students who wanted to be part of her big day.