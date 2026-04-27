California woman files lawsuit after DUI arrest despite “Triple Zero” breathalyzer result

A California woman who had just gotten married says her honeymoon was derailed when Phoenix police arrested her for drunk driving despite her breathalyzer reading coming back at a perfect zero. Brianna Longoria, from Fresno, was pulled over in the early hours of December 29, 2024, just one day after her wedding, while driving a rental car with her new husband in the passenger seat.

Officers initially told her she had run a red light and flagged issues with the vehicle’s rear lights. What began as a routine traffic stop quickly escalated into a DUI investigation. In bodycam footage obtained by FOX26 through Sud & Pierce Law Firm, one of the officers admitted before administering the breathalyzer that they were not expecting to find alcohol.

Moments later, the device confirmed exactly that returning what Longoria’s legal team describes as “triple zeros,” a 0.00 reading. Despite the clean result, Longoria was handcuffed and placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. Officers pointed to physical observations to justify their decision.

“I do believe that you’re impaired,” an officer told her, citing signs including red eyes and pupil size. Then came the remark that now sits at the centre of her federal lawsuit. After Longoria was taken into custody, one of the arresting officers was allegedly recorded saying: “They’re going to kick me off the squad if I don’t get a DUI.”

Her attorneys argue the comment is evidence of a broader culture of pressure within the Phoenix Police Department to manufacture arrests. A subsequent drug and alcohol test also came back negative. “This case arises from Phoenix Police Department officers’ disregard of established constitutional rules governing DUI stops and arrests,” the lawsuit states, alleging the officers made the arrest to “further their careers and follow the City’s inappropriate policy, practice, or custom of manufacturing DUI arrests.”

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The criminal case against Longoria collapsed. Prosecutors moved to dismiss the charges in April 2025, and a judge later threw out her licence suspension after authorities failed to produce sufficient evidence. But Longoria says the damage had already been done.

The lawsuit, filed in December 2025 against the city of Phoenix and the officers involved, alleges the arrest delayed her cancer treatment, disrupted her nursing studies, and caused her to miss part of her honeymoon. “If there is a word to describe this case, it is ‘fabricated,'” the lawsuit claims.

“Defendants stopped Brianna as she was driving based upon a fabricated traffic infraction, field tested her based upon fabricated observations, and then jailed and prosecuted her based upon even more fabricated evidence.” She is seeking financial damages, policy reform, and a full expungement of the arrest from her record.

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