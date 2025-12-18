woman tries to use Trump to justify her racism, cops aren’t having it

Bodycam footage from Phoenix has reignited debate over the connection between political rhetoric and everyday expressions of xenophobia after a woman was recorded claiming President Donald Trump validated her own racist views.

The video, which has circulated widely on social media, shows a white woman confronting a Latino neighbor and telling them they “need to go back to Mexico.” When questioned by police officers reviewing the encounter, the woman insists her comments were not racist, saying, “No, it’s not racist… Our president of the United States… Trump… says the same thing.” Her remarks have drawn sharp criticism and renewed attention to how national political language can influence personal behavior.

The confrontation occurred at a North Phoenix gas station and dates back to June 2020, according to local reporting. A dispute reportedly began after a pump malfunction, when the woman entered the store and began harassing another customer, later identified as Karina Rodriguez. Witnesses said the woman demanded that the clerk refuse Rodriguez service and repeatedly told her to go back to Mexico.

Video from the scene shows the situation escalating quickly. As Rodriguez attempted to disengage, the woman intensified her comments, telling her she did not belong in the United States and continuing to direct xenophobic remarks at her. The exchange ultimately turned physical after the woman grabbed Rodriguez, prompting Rodriguez to slap her.

♬ original sound – COURIER

Local news outlets later confirmed the woman falsely claimed she was a manager at the gas station. The company’s CEO publicly denied that she had any connection to the business. Rodriguez later defended her actions, telling NBC Miami that she felt she reacted “correctly” in response to what she described as a hateful and threatening confrontation.

The bodycam footage has attracted broader attention because of the woman’s explicit reference to Trump as justification for her language. Civil rights advocates and scholars say the clip reflects a pattern in which political rhetoric is echoed in everyday interactions. Research into hate crime reports shows phrases like “go back to Mexico” frequently appear in documented incidents involving harassment or violence against Hispanic individuals and are often cited as evidence of discriminatory intent.

While it remains unclear whether legal action will follow in this case, similar language has been referenced in federal civil rights complaints and hate crime investigations. Under US law, statements demonstrating bias can be used to establish intent, particularly when paired with threats or physical contact.

Community reaction in Phoenix has been swift and critical. Advocacy groups argue that invoking national leaders to excuse personal hostility helps normalize xenophobic behavior. Civil rights organizations in Arizona have called for stronger enforcement of anti-discrimination laws and additional training for law enforcement in handling bias-related incidents.

More broadly, the video has become part of an ongoing national conversation about how political discourse shapes public conduct. Legal and academic analyses consistently note that when public figures use charged language, some individuals interpret it as permission to express prejudice openly, with real consequences at the local level.

