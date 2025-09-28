Dallas ICE shooting victim in ‘critical condition’ as family fears life support removal

One of the men wounded in the shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility last Wednesday is now fighting for his life. Miguel Ángel García Medina, a Mexican national, was struck multiple times and is currently in critical condition according to his family.

Speaking to Univision 23, García Medina’s brother explained that doctors have discussed disconnecting him from life support as reported by The New York Times. “His wife tells me because I don’t talk with the doctors that he is in very bad shape and they want to disconnect him, because he is only living on machines; the machines are what is keeping him alive,” he said.

The attack unfolded on Wednesday when 29-year-old Joshua Jahn opened fire inside the Dallas ICE facility, according to a DHS press release. One detainee was killed and two others were seriously wounded before Jahn turned the gun on himself. On Thursday FBI Director Kash Patel said Jahn had left a note declaring his intention to “give ICE agents real terror”.

The news comes during a tense period of heightened political violence in the country. Earlier this month conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking on a college campus in Utah. In June Minnesota Democratic state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were also shot and killed in another unrelated incident.

Law enforcement respond to a shooting at an ICE office in Dallas, Texas (Photo by Getty Images)

García Medina, who has lived in the United States for two decades working as a house painter, was reportedly shot in the neck, stomach, back and side. His brother said he has already undergone at least two surgeries since the attack but remains in a serious condition. He added that their mother, who was deported from the U.S. a few months ago, is now trying to secure legal help to reenter the country so she can be with her son.

A GoFundMe page believed to have been set up by García Medina’s wife’s sibling has already raised more than $17,400 toward a $50,000 goal. The fundraiser states that donations will be used to cover hospital bills, provide financial support to his wife and help with expenses for their baby. Newsweek noted that it has not independently verified the fundraiser’s authenticity.

Dallas ICE shooting victim Miguel Ángel García ‘kept alive by machines,’ brother says (Photo Credit: Dallas Univision)

ICE has not yet released the names of those killed and injured in the shooting. García Medina’s brother also said he does not know why his sibling was being held in ICE custody at the time.

The incident drew a strong reaction from political leaders. President Trump spoke out on Thursday, blaming opponents for escalating tensions. “The radical left is causing the problem … It’s going to get worse and ultimately, it’s going to go back on them. Bad things happen when they play these games. I’ll give you a little clue, the right is a lot tougher than the left and the right is not doing this. And they better not get them energized because it won’t be good for the left,” he said.

Federal authorities are expected to release more details about the victims as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, García Medina’s family waits in anguish, facing the possibility that his fight for life may soon come to an end.