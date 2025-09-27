Kai Trump faces claims of stealing American Eagle’s logo after White House posts

Kai Trump is drawing heat after promoting her new clothing line while on White House grounds. The 18-year-old was photographed in a $130 KT sweatshirt on the South Lawn as she accompanied her grandfather and later shared merch content shot at the White House, prompting criticism that she blurred personal business with an official setting. A White House spokesperson said photography on the grounds isn’t prohibited and there was no official endorsement, as reported by Yahoo.

Her line sells sweatshirts and other items under her name or initials through a dedicated site, and coverage has noted the fast buzz and potential earnings for the Gen Z influencer.

Ethics debates popped up quickly. Federal rules say government employees must not use government property for non-authorized purposes, language often cited when political families film or stage content at official locations. That rule applies to federal employees, not their relatives, and there’s no determination of any violation tied to Kai Trump.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, who’s been using the White House to promote her merch, has been caught stealing American Eagle’s logo. pic.twitter.com/fk9VPDVi67 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) September 27, 2025

Social posts claimed her branding copied American Eagle’s logo, but those are unverified online allegations. We found no credible reporting or legal filings from American Eagle supporting that claim. Some coverage did note critics saying her KT logo resembles other familiar marks, which fueled the online pile-on, but again there’s no formal complaint on record.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Remember Kai Trump, Donald Trump’s granddaughter who’s been using the White House to promote her merch.



She was caught stealing the logo from American Eagle. pic.twitter.com/xedfL0uGC5 — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) September 27, 2025

Big picture, this is the latest flashpoint over how political families use high-profile backdrops in the social media era. Supporters see a young entrepreneur leveraging her visibility. Critics see an ethical gray zone that invites confusion about what is personal promotion versus public business. As of now, there’s no indication of an investigation or official action. We’ll update if that changes.