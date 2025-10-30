“He Tried to Grab Me” 13-Year-Old Escapes Terrifying Morning Attack in Texas

A 13-year-old girl in Galveston, Texas, managed to escape a frightening abduction attempt Monday morning after a man tried to grab her as she walked to school, police said.

According to the Galveston Police Department, the girl was heading to Central Middle School just before 7 a.m. when she “heard footsteps approaching from behind.” Before she could react, a man wearing what looked like a ski mask grabbed her.

The teen didn’t freeze. She bit the attacker twice, fought him off, and sprinted straight to school. Police said she wasn’t physically hurt but was understandably shaken. Once she reached safety, she told her teachers what happened, and they immediately called the police.

Her parents rushed to the school soon after and joined officers to walk through the route she takes each morning. Together, they helped investigators locate the exact spot where the attack took place.

Detectives later pulled surveillance video from a nearby business that confirmed what the girl described. The footage reportedly shows her walking down the street, followed moments later by a man heading in the same direction.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Police said the suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic man wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a ski mask. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying him and have issued alerts to local hospitals in case anyone comes in with bite wounds matching the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the Galveston Police Department is urging anyone who was in the area around 7 a.m. Monday to report anything unusual they saw or heard.

13-year-old girl bites man who tried to kidnap her (Galveston Police Department)

Parents in the area have been rattled by the incident, and police are reminding families to take precautions, especially during early morning commutes. They recommend walking in groups, staying alert, and reporting anything suspicious right away.

The department hasn’t said whether the man had been seen in the neighborhood before or if he may be connected to other incidents, but they’re treating the case as a top priority.

Despite the terrifying encounter, police praised the girl for her quick thinking and bravery, saying her decision to fight back and get help likely prevented something much worse.