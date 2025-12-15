Off-Duty Lewisville Police Officer Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child

An off-duty Lewisville police officer was arrested on Friday morning in Heath, Texas, on charges of sexual assault of a child. Authorities said 32-year-old Zacur Vargas, who was off duty, out of uniform, and not performing any police-related duties at the time of the incident, was taken into custody after a report of suspicious activity.

Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins expressed his concern about the serious allegations, stating, “These allegations are extremely serious and deeply concerning. As the facts are established, we will respond decisively in a manner that reflects our responsibility to the community.”

The incident occurred on December 12, when Health Department of Public Safety officers responded to a 911 call about suspicious activity around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they found Vargas and a 16-year-old engaged in sexual activity in a public place. Vargas was immediately taken into custody and booked into the Rockwall County Jail, where he was formally charged, according to reports from CBS News.

Vargas, who has been with the Lewisville Police Department since May 2025, is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. The criminal investigation is being handled by Heath public safety officials and Rockwall County authorities. In response to the arrest, the Lewisville Police Department launched an internal affairs investigation and placed Vargas on administrative leave.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities and the community await further developments in the case.

