Coca-Cola to cut roughly 75 jobs at its Atlanta headquarters in early 2026

The Coca-Cola Company plans to lay off roughly 75 employees at its Atlanta corporate headquarters beginning in late February, according to a notice the company submitted to state workforce officials in Georgia.

In a letter dated Dec. 30 to the Georgia Office of Workforce Development, Coca-Cola said the planned job cuts are tied to a broader reorganization unveiled in 2025. The company described the changes as part of an effort to reshape its workforce to support what it called its “next phase of growth.”

The layoffs will affect staff based at the company’s headquarters at One Coca-Cola Plaza Northwest in Atlanta. Coca-Cola emphasized that while positions are being eliminated, the headquarters itself will remain open and operational.

According to the notice, the reductions are expected to occur in phases or waves over the coming months rather than all at once. The company said it is still unclear whether the number of layoffs within any 30- or 90-day window will meet the threshold that would require formal notification under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, commonly known as the WARN Act.

Coca-Cola said it chose to issue the notice “out of an abundance of caution” and to maintain transparency with employees and government agencies as planning continues. The company also stressed that providing advance notice does not mean it is conceding that WARN Act requirements apply or that such notice is legally required in this case.

The letter states that employment separations and indefinite layoffs are expected to begin on or about Feb. 28, 2026, or within the 14-day period starting on that date. About 75 employees at the Atlanta headquarters are expected to be impacted during the initial phase, with the possibility of additional job losses later as the reorganization unfolds.

Coca-Cola said affected employees have already received more than 60 days’ notice of the planned layoffs. The company expects the job cuts to be permanent and noted that bumping rights will not be offered. It also confirmed that none of the affected workers are represented by a union.

The notice was signed by Lisa V. Chang, executive vice president and global chief people officer for The Coca-Cola Company.

The layoffs come as the beverage giant continues to adjust its global operations and staffing levels amid shifting business priorities. While Coca-Cola did not detail which departments would be affected, the company indicated the changes were part of a longer-term strategy rather than a short-term cost-cutting move.

State officials have acknowledged receipt of the notice, and Coca-Cola said it will continue to provide updates as the reorganization progresses and further decisions are made about staffing levels in Atlanta and beyond.

