Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Found Dead at San Francisco Hotel

Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead early Thursday morning at a hotel in San Francisco, according to multiple reports. She was 34.

The death occurred on January 1 at the historic Fairmont San Francisco, where emergency responders were called shortly before 3 a.m. local time. TMZ was first to report the news, citing law enforcement sources.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed it responded to a medical emergency at the hotel during the early hours of New Year’s Day. Officials said an unnamed individual was found dead at the scene. The San Francisco Police Department also confirmed that officers were dispatched to the location, met with paramedics, and declared an unnamed adult female deceased.

Later, NBC Bay Area reported that a police source indicated the woman was believed to be Victoria Jones. Authorities have not released an official cause of death, and investigators said there were no immediate signs of foul play.

Victoria Jones was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his former wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also shares a son, Austin Jones. While she largely lived outside the public spotlight, Victoria did make a handful of acting appearances during the early 2000s.

Her first credited role came in 2002, when she appeared in Men in Black II, which starred her father. She later appeared in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, a project directed by Tommy Lee Jones that earned critical acclaim. In 2003, she also made a one-episode appearance on the popular teen drama One Tree Hill.

Tommy Lee Jones is a highly regarded figure in Hollywood and an Academy Award winner. He received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Fugitive and has built a career spanning decades with performances in films such as JFK, the Men in Black franchise, No Country for Old Men, and Lincoln.

As of now, officials have not released additional details surrounding Victoria Jones’s death. The investigation remains ongoing, though authorities have emphasized that no criminal activity is suspected at this time.

