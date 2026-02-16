California Cop Accused of Using Bogus 911 Calls to Reach Ex-Partner

A veteran California police officer could lose his badge after admitting he made fake 911 calls in an attempt to get his ex-girlfriend to contact him again.

Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), the state board that oversees police standards, has recommended that Fresno police veteran Khammouane Kevin Thakham be decertified for the misconduct.

Thakham did not attend a hearing on February 5, but he acknowledged in a letter that he made multiple bogus emergency calls in 2023.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in 2023,” he wrote. “I violated department policy and state law, and I am deeply remorseful.”

According to POST records, Thakham was serving as a corporal in 2022 when he started a relationship with an unnamed woman. About a year later, in July 2023, she reportedly cut off contact with him.

Investigators say that after she stopped communicating, Thakham made false 911 reports claiming there was a disturbance at her home, where she lived with her young son.

Authorities say his goal was not to report a real emergency, but to intentionally create disruption. According to records, Thakham admitted he believed that a police response would shake up the household and push the woman to reach out to him for advice, possibly restarting their relationship.

In other words, investigators say he used the emergency system and the police department’s resources as a way to insert himself back into her life.

The Fresno Police Department launched an internal investigation after the calls. According to records from an October 2023 interview, Thakham admitted he made the false calls.

The consequences inside the department were serious. Thakham was suspended for 160 hours, demoted from corporal, and placed under a ‘last chance’ agreement. That type of agreement typically comes with strict conditions and makes clear that any further misconduct could end someone’s career.

In his letter to the board, Thakham noted a stressful period in his personal life, including the responsibility of caring for his ill mother. Still, POST moved forward with recommending decertification, which would prevent him from serving as a police officer in California.

The case is now expected to move to the board’s commission for a formal hearing scheduled for March 4 and 5, where a final decision will be considered.

