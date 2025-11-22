Alabama ‘Teacher of the Year’ faces felony after beating son 20 times with a belt caught on tape

A second grade teacher who had recently been honored as her school’s “Teacher of the Year” is now facing a felony charge after authorities say she assaulted her son in an incident captured on video. NBC 15 News in Mobile Alabama reports that 44 year old Randi Staples was charged after investigators reviewed a short clip that briefly appeared online and quickly drew attention from law enforcement.

The video shows a woman hitting a young boy with a belt multiple times in about 15 seconds. She then lifts him by his hair and screams at him while he cries. One of the boy’s siblings recorded the moment and sent it to another sibling who posted it before taking it down. It was up long enough for authorities to be alerted.

WKRG News reports that Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch confirmed the woman in the video is Staples who was arrested Wednesday. “This was abuse and an assault far beyond discipline. I think we counted around 20 something strikes and then grabbing the child by the hair and striking I think the last time it was across his arms” Burch said.

The children have been placed in the care of a family member while investigators continue reviewing the case. Burch said he expects more evidence to surface and believes the incident captured on video was not an isolated one. “Based on the fact that someone within the home which we didn’t know who it was at that time felt the need to video that told me that that wasn’t the first time that happened” Burch said.

Staples was fired from Cottage Hill Christian Academy after initially being placed on leave. She was arrested at the school Wednesday and released the same night on a 7500 dollar bond according to WALA 10.

“Following the findings of law enforcement which determined that the teacher had engaged in improper conduct unrelated to her school responsibilities an arrest was made and Cottage Hill Christian Academy terminated her employment in accordance with institutional policy” the school told NBC 15 News.

Her termination comes six months after she was celebrated as a “Teacher of the Year.” The school’s social media post marking the award has since been removed. Staples is scheduled to return to court Friday for a formal bond hearing.