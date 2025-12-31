A Minnesota man is facing a second-degree murder charge after authorities say he brutally attacked a hospital security guard while attempting to escape custody on Christmas Day, leaving the community shaken and a family grieving.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Jonathan Winch was being held on a medical hold at M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming, Minnesota, on Thursday night when he tried to flee the emergency department. According to a criminal complaint obtained by KARE 11, Winch ran from the building and violently attacked 43-year-old security guard Andrea Merrell outside.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators allegedly shows Winch, who was shirtless, struggling with Merrell in the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Prosecutors say he pinned her to the ground and repeatedly struck her. Merrell was found unresponsive at the scene and was rushed for medical care, but died two days later from her injuries.

“Andrea was a valued member of our security team, and our hearts are with her loved ones and coworkers during the incredibly difficult time,” M Health Fairview said in a statement. “We are focused on supporting our teams and ensuring they have the resources they need.”

Court documents state that when officers arrived, Merrell was critically injured and unconscious. Winch allegedly attempted to enter her security vehicle before jumping onto the windshield of a responding squad car. Authorities say he ignored repeated commands from officers and was eventually tased. Even after being subdued, he continued to resist for several minutes while allegedly shouting, “I didn’t mean to hurt her,” before he was taken into custody.

Officials have not disclosed why Winch was hospitalized or why he had been placed on a medical hold. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled that Merrell died from traumatic head injuries caused by physical assault. Merrell was also reported to have served as a reserve police officer with the White Bear Police Department and fire department.

Friends described her as compassionate, outgoing, and deeply committed to helping others. “She was the most kind-hearted soul,” friend Heath Miller said. “Anybody she came in contact with instantly loved her because she was just that kind of person.”

Another close friend, Pam Heaton, recalled how Merrell made a point of talking with hospital staff and patients alike. “I think most people knew her because she’d sit and have conversations with everybody there and just make them feel safe and welcome,” she said, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

“She was supposed to be our friend for her life, and that was taken away from us.” Winch is being held on a $2 million bond and has been ordered to undergo a mental competency exam. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 27.

