Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns MAGA Influencers: Mocking Epstein Survivors Could Cost GOP Women Voters

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a sharp warning to prominent MAGA influencers and Republicans heading into the midterm elections, arguing that dismissing the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and mocking survivors could seriously damage the GOP’s standing with women voters.

Greene, who has remained an outspoken figure in conservative politics even after leaving Congress, took to X on Sunday to condemn what she described as a disturbing trend among pro-Trump personalities online. According to Greene, some influencers have been ridiculing the seriousness of allegations involving Epstein’s trafficking network, including claims from women who say they were abused as teenagers.

“All of you MAGA influencers and the rest mocking the seriousness of women who were trafficked and raped as teenagers and young women look like cult fools,” the ex-lawmaker wrote on X. “Good luck trying to get women to vote for Republicans in the midterms you insensitive clowns.”

Her remarks reflect growing tension within Republican circles about messaging and strategy ahead of the next election cycle. Greene suggested that the party is already struggling with female voters, and she warned that dismissive rhetoric around sexual assault and exploitation will only worsen the problem.

Greene has previously made comments emphasising that Donald Trump should be held responsible for what Republican officials and the broader MAGA movement do. Over the weekend, she argued that the former president is ultimately accountable for the party’s direction, including how it handles controversial issues and public scandals.

Now, Greene appears to be directing her frustration at voices within the movement that she believes are undermining the party’s credibility by making light of sexual abuse allegations tied to Epstein, whose case continues to spark outrage and suspicion across the political spectrum.

Greene’s post also carried a broader message about accountability, not only for those accused of abuse, but also for government and institutional failures that allowed Epstein to operate for years.

“The Republican Party already has a woman voting problem. Keep mocking those of us who take rape and pedophilia seriously and demand accountability for corruption.”

While Greene did not name specific individuals, her comments were clearly aimed at high-profile online personalities who have used Epstein-related discussions to score political points or attack opponents, sometimes downplaying the victims’ experiences in the process.

Her criticism is notable given Greene’s long history as a staunch MAGA figure, often aligned with the party’s most aggressive voices. But her post suggests she sees a line being crossed that could backfire politically, particularly among suburban and independent women who have already been drifting away from the Republican Party in recent election cycles.

As midterms approach, Greene’s message signals a warning from inside the movement: mockery of Epstein survivors may energise a certain online crowd, but it could cost the GOP where it matters most, at the ballot box.

