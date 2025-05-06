Uber Driver’s Chilling Final Plea: “I Have Four Kids”—Killer Gets Life, But Skips His Own Sentencing

The man who murdered Pennsylvania Uber driver Christina Spicuzza has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, but the case continues to shock with the sheer cruelty of what happened inside her car. Calvin Crew, 25, was convicted earlier this year for killing the 38-year-old mum-of-four during a terrifying ride in 2022—and he’s now been handed a life sentence, plus another 13 to 26 years for kidnapping and robbery.

The court heard that Crew used his girlfriend’s phone to request an Uber ride on February 10. Christina picked him up, completely unaware she wouldn’t make it home, reported WTAE. What followed was captured in horrifying detail on her dashboard camera. Just minutes into the ride, Crew pulled a gun and pressed it against the back of her head. In the footage, Christina reached back, touched the weapon, and said, “You’ve got to be joking.” Tragically, he wasn’t.

She begged him to let her go. “I have four kids,” she pleaded. But Crew, coldly, replied, “I got a family too. Now drive.”

Throughout the ride, she tried to reason with him. She asked him to put the gun down. Instead, he snatched her phone and kept giving orders. “Do what I say and everything will be all right,” he said. He eventually reached for her dash cam and switched it off. That’s where the video ends.

Christina was later found in a wooded area with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Nearby, police discovered a 9mm shell casing. The dash cam was recovered just a tenth of a mile from where she had picked Crew up. It would become key evidence in convicting him.

Crew wasn’t even in court to hear his sentence—he chose not to attend. “No reason other than a coward,” said Christina’s partner, Brandon Marto. “A coward who couldn’t be here today to face this.”

Her mother, Cindy Spicuzza, made her heartbreakingly clear: “You should have the death penalty but we showed mercy. You executed her. No mercy, no remorse. It was abhorrent. It was murder.”

Christina is remembered as a joyful, kind soul who loved being a mum and lit up every room she entered. “She was always smiling, always positive, and always loving,” her family said.

Crew, already barred from owning a gun due to past convictions, now faces the rest of his life behind bars—while a family mourns a life taken far too soon.