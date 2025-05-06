Anna Wintour Isn’t Taking Any Chances—Kanye’s Met Gala Threat Sparks Security Crackdown

Anna Wintour is reportedly tightening the reins ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, and it’s all because of one man: Kanye West. The fashion mogul and Vogue editor-in-chief has allegedly ramped up security protocols at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after concerns the rapper could try to crash the event, even though he’s not invited.

The alarm bells went off after Kanye posted a disturbing sketch on social media of a KKK-style outfit, complete with a pointed hood and bare chest, which he bizarrely claimed he’d wear to the Gala. The now-deleted post caused immediate outrage, and Met Gala organisers aren’t taking it lightly.

A source close to the event told Radar Online, “Anna is not messing around. There’s a full protocol in place if Kanye is spotted anywhere near the carpet.” And it’s not just about the clothes. A top fashion security expert warned: “It’s not just about the outfit — it’s about the chaos he brings. After what happened at the Grammys, no one’s taking chances.”

Back in February, Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori caused a media storm at the Grammys when Bianca turned up in a completely see-through dress. The couple’s habit of turning high-profile events into headline-grabbing stunts has clearly rattled organisers ahead of fashion’s biggest night.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is expected to attend this year’s Gala, and insiders say she’s not looking for any kind of awkward reunion. “Kim is focused on her look and her brand. The last thing she wants is Kanye pulling a stunt and hijacking the night,” a source close to her said.

There’s even a contingency plan in place. One insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter, “If he shows up, there’s a plan. Anna has made it clear — no drama on her carpet.”

This year’s Met Gala, set for 5 May, will celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, with the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, based on Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. The dress code? “Tailored for You” — a nod to classic menswear and suiting, making this the first Gala in over two decades to focus solely on menswear.

Wintour will lead the evening alongside co-chairs Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky, while LeBron James steps in as honorary chair. With a guest list packed with icons like Simone Biles, Usher, and Janelle Monae, all eyes will be on the carpet — and possibly the security gates.