Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Health Struggles Amid Career and Motherhood

Pop star Meghan Trainor, best known for chart-toppers like All About That Bass, has opened up about the serious toll that juggling her career and motherhood is taking on her health. The 31-year-old singer, who shares two young sons with husband and Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, says she’s been feeling unwell recently and is now undergoing medical tests to get to the bottom of it.

Speaking candidly on her Workin’ On It podcast, Meghan revealed that she’s been so run down that she had to seek professional help. “I saw two doctors today,” she said. “I saw a doctor for health and wellness and stress, so we’re gonna start working together.”

Meghan explained that she’s doing a full health check-up, including tests on everything from her gut to her hormones. “I’m gonna do all those tests again – test my poop, test my breath, test my blood to see how my hormones are doing,” she shared. It’s all part of an effort to get her body and mind back in balance, reported by Yahoo.

The singer suspects her stress levels are the root cause of her recent health struggles, saying her doctor believes her cortisol, the hormone responsible for managing stress, is completely out of whack. “She thinks my cortisol is shot,” Meghan admitted. “She’s gonna help me with stress in general… and it’s gonna help me not get sick ever again because that’s the goal.”

Despite her upbeat tone, Meghan was honest about how hard things have been. “I’m overworked and I’m stressed. And I’m a mother-of-two!” she said, clearly feeling the weight of trying to keep everything afloat.

In addition to medical support, Meghan’s also been exploring other ways to unwind. She mentioned that she’s started seeing a chiropractor regularly—something that initially made her nervous. “I was scared at first of the neck crack,” she confessed, but added that she’s now totally hooked on it.

Fans have expressed their concern and admiration for Meghan’s openness, with many praising her for speaking up about the pressures of being a working mum in the public eye.

As she takes steps to regain control of her health and manage the chaos of fame and parenting, it’s clear Meghan’s not afraid to be real about the highs and lows—and plenty of people are relating to that more than ever.

