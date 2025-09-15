Trump Looks Weaker Than Ever as Drooping Face and Bruised Hand Fuel Health Speculation

Questions about Donald Trump’s health are swirling again, and the speculation is only growing louder. On Thursday, he fueled fresh concern after appearing at a 9/11 commemoration at the Pentagon with a noticeably drooping right side of his face.

The ceremony, held on the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon, came just months after the White House disclosed Trump’s diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency in July—a condition that can cause swelling in the legs, ankles, and other symptoms.

The 79-year-old president briefly disappeared from the public eye last week, prompting wild speculation online, including conspiracy theories that he had died.

The White House quickly shut that down, insisting Trump is alive and well. Officials also teased a big announcement scheduled for today at 2 p.m., though they stressed it has nothing to do with his health.

Still, people aren’t convinced. Over the past few months, a series of awkward appearances and questionable photos have only fueled the conversation.

One moment that stood out came during Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month. As he walked the red carpet, cameras caught him swaying noticeably, veering left and right. Clips circulated online, with one viewer posting, “Trump can’t even walk straight.” Another called it “zig-zagging all over the place.”

Trump arrived at his summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month, and viewers noticed him struggling to walk in a straight line. (Photo by Getty Images)

Then came the swollen ankles. In July, during a meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, sharp-eyed observers noticed puffiness around Trump’s lower legs.

Soon after, the White House revealed he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where blood struggles to flow back to the heart from the legs. It’s common in older adults and usually not serious.

Donald Trump’s swollen ankles were noticed during his July meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. (Photo by Getty Images)

A physician’s statement described it as “benign and common, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

But the health chatter didn’t stop there. Just weeks later, Trump showed up with a large bruise on his right hand. Photos sparked new theories, especially when it appeared he tried to cover the mark with makeup.

Trump was spotted with a distinct blue and black bruise on his right hand. (Photo by Getty Images)

The White House insisted nothing was alarming, blaming the bruise on “frequent handshaking and aspirin consumption.” His doctor, Sean Barbabella, doubled down, explaining it was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Of course, that hasn’t stopped people from guessing. Some online critics suggested IV drips or repeated blood tests might be behind the discoloration.

Donald Trump shows a bruised hand without makeup amid online health speculation. (Photo by Getty Images)

Most recently, Trump was photographed leaving his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, waving from a limo window. He looked noticeably frail, fueling the narrative that the grind of a second term might finally be catching up to him.

Donald Trump was spotted looking frail after disappearing from the public eye amid health rumors. (Photo by Getty Images)

Despite the speculation, Trump insists he’s fine. On Sunday night, he posted on Truth Social: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

As Washington waits for today’s Oval Office announcement, one thing is clear: no matter what the White House says, questions about Trump’s health aren’t going away anytime soon. The president’s age, combined with the nonstop demands of the job, ensures that every bruise, limp, or shaky step will be scrutinized.