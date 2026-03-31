Jon Stewart slams Donald Trump over Iran war focus on ‘The Daily Show’

Jon Stewart took aim at Donald Trump’s handling of the ongoing Iran war during the latest episode of The Daily Show, criticising the president’s apparent lack of focus on the conflict.

Stewart mocked Trump for being distracted by trivial matters while the United States remains engaged in a major international crisis. The comedian compared Trump’s behavior to someone unfocused and out of touch, joking that he comes across like a “grandpa who’s lost his…” train of thought amid serious global events.

Stewart’s segment highlighted moments where Trump appeared to veer off-topic in public appearances, contrasting those remarks with the gravity of the war in Iran. He suggested that the president’s messaging has been inconsistent and lacking clarity, particularly when discussing negotiations and the broader strategy.

The late-night host has been a frequent critic of Trump’s approach to the conflict, previously calling out what he described as misleading or contradictory claims about progress in talks with Iran.

The ongoing war, which began earlier this year, continues to dominate headlines, with shifting narratives around military action and potential diplomatic resolutions. Stewart’s commentary reflects a broader trend among late-night hosts using satire to question leadership decisions and public communication during the crisis.

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The Daily Show has remained a key platform for political commentary, with Stewart using humor to dissect major global developments, including the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

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