Céline Dion announces Paris comeback residency after health battle and hiatus

Céline Dion has confirmed her return to live performance with a series of concerts in Paris, marking her first full shows since 2020 following a prolonged health-related absence.

The Canadian singer will perform a 10-night residency at the Paris La Défense Arena across September and October. The announcement coincided with her 58th birthday, with Dion describing the return as “the best gift of my life”.

In a message shared with fans, she said, “I’m so ready to do this. I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous.” She also addressed her condition, adding, “I’m doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I’m singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing.”

Dion revealed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects muscle control and can impact mobility and vocal performance. The condition forced her to cancel scheduled tours, including dates from her Courage tour, which had already been disrupted by the Covid pandemic.

Reflecting on recent years, she said, “Over these last few years, every day that’s gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love.” She added, “I am grateful to all of you. I can’t wait to see you again.”

The upcoming shows have been spaced several days apart, indicating a measured approach to her return to the stage. Tickets are set to go on sale from April 7, with high demand expected following the announcement.

Dion last performed a full concert in Newark, New Jersey, on March 8, 2020. Since then, she has focused on recovery, undertaking regular physical and vocal therapy. Her brief return to the spotlight came in 2024, when she performed in Paris during the Olympic Games, signalling her gradual return to performing.

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