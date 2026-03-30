Mexican woman arrested after partner says she beat him with a belt when he refused sex

A domestic dispute in Chihuahua México ended with an arrest after police say a woman allegedly attacked her partner with a belt during an argument that started over sexual activity.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the Villas del Tecnológico area after the Hidalgo del Parral Municipal Police received a report of domestic violence at a residence. When officers arrived, they found the alleged victim, a 26-year-old man identified as Martín Octavio, who appeared to have injuries.

Reports from Alerta Vigilante México say the suspect, Sara Michelle, who is 25, had allegedly assaulted him with a belt during the confrontation. Investigators say the dispute reportedly started when the victim refused to have sexual intercourse. What began as an argument escalated quickly, leading to the alleged assault.

According to the report, Sara Michelle beat the victim, Martín Octavio, with a belt while also insulting him during the altercation. The situation became even more troubling because the incident reportedly unfolded in front of the victim’s daughter, who was present at the time.

After the situation escalated, the victim contacted emergency services and asked for help. When officers reached the home, authorities say Sara Michelle appeared extremely agitated as police tried to understand what had happened inside the residence.

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Martín Octavio told officers that he had suffered injuries to his arms and back during the confrontation. He also told police that Sara Michelle repeatedly insulted him during the dispute and allegedly searched through his phone without his permission during the argument.

Officers assessed the situation at the scene and decided to detain the suspect. Sara Michelle was apprehended by police and taken into custody at the location of the incident.

Authorities then transferred her to the appropriate authorities so the legal process could move forward. The case is now being handled by officials who will determine what charges may apply following the alleged domestic violence incident.