‘Every Dollar Counts’ Zohran Mamdani Raises $1 Million in Just 10 Days for NYC Transition

Hundreds of people gathered in Union Square, New York City, this past Sunday, rallying with calls to “Tax the Rich” in support of progressive mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. The event, titled “Tax the Rich — Seize Our Future,” brought together activists and organizations like the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Housing Justice For All, and NYS Tenant Bloc, among others.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist who will take office on January 1, has earned strong backing from these groups, who are backing his progressive agenda. His plan includes universal childcare, free public buses, a rent freeze, and city-operated grocery stores. To fund these initiatives, Mamdani calls for increased taxes on the city’s wealthiest individuals and for-profit companies.

“The cost-of-living agenda that Zohran Mamdani champions has the support of the working-class New Yorkers, but it’s going to take more than one mayor to get it done,” said the NYC-DSA on their website. “To build the universal public goods we deserve, we need to make sure the wealthiest individuals and corporations are paying their fair share in taxes.”

The rally also marked the beginning of a campaign aimed at keeping Mamdani’s grassroots support strong as he transitions into office. The campaign intends to push Albany to prioritize the needs of working-class New Yorkers over the interests of billionaire donors. “It will take a movement to push Albany to put working New Yorkers before billionaire donors and tax the rich,” said Danny Zaldes, a member of the DSA and rally organizer.

Democratic state senator Jabari Brisport, speaking at the event, echoed the call to action. “As we know, power concedes nothing without a demand,” Brisport said. “And today we demand to tax the rich!”

Mamdani is also working to fund his transition into office. His team has launched a crowdfunding initiative, raising about $1 million in just 10 days, coming from more than 12,000 individuals with an average contribution of $77.

In comparison, Mamdani’s fundraising totals stand in stark contrast to those of previous mayors. Mamdani’s transition has already received contributions from over 12,000 individual donors, while outgoing Mayor Eric Adams raised funds from only 884 donors, with an average gift of more than $1,000. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio had a similar pattern with 820 individual donors, but his average donation was $2,392.

Mamdani has emphasized that support from everyday New Yorkers is critical to his administration’s success. “None of this would have been possible without everyday New Yorkers willing to spare $5, $10, or $20 to help build a government that will deliver for working people,” Mamdani said in a statement. “I’m grateful for every dollar New Yorkers have contributed to make this vision of an affordable, more livable city a reality.”

The money raised will primarily be used to recruit and retain talent during the transition period as Mamdani prepares to take the reins of New York City. Elana Leopold, executive director of Mamdani’s transition, praised the public’s support, saying, “More than 12,000 New Yorkers are contributing to this transition to turn the page on the politics of the past and build a new era for New York City. Thanks to New Yorkers’ support, we will be ready on day one with top talent in place and ready to deliver.”