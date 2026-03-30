Trump’s approval hits record low of his political career in new poll

According to a survey conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and shared exclusively with Zeteo, the president’s approval rating has slipped to a striking new low.

The poll found that “only 33% of Americans approve of the job he’s doing,” while 62% said they disapprove, Zeteo reported. The numbers represent one of the weakest approval ratings Trump has faced during his time in national politics.

The timing of the poll also raised eyebrows because it landed just days after Trump publicly floated the idea of seeking a third presidential term, something that would violate the U.S. Constitution.

Zeteo journalist Andrew Perez said the moment highlights what he described as a growing disconnect between the president and public opinion.

Trump faces declining poll numbers as Americans reject boots on the ground in Iran. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The timing of the poll exposed “just how delusional our president really is,” Perez wrote. The survey also asked Americans about one of the most talked about issues surrounding the administration right now the possibility of a deeper military conflict with Iran.

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Trump launched military strikes against Iran late last month and has continued discussing the possibility of expanding the conflict. One scenario that has drawn particular attention is the idea of sending U.S. ground troops into Iran.

But the poll suggests that idea is extremely unpopular with the public. “Only 8% of Americans believe the US should send ground troops, and 67% disagree with the idea, per the UMass poll,” Perez wrote.

Even within Trump’s political base the numbers appear complicated. While many supporters back the president’s tough stance toward Iran, the idea of a full ground invasion seems to lose support quickly.

Perez noted that the poll suggests many MAGA voters are hesitant about escalating the conflict further.

“Among people who ‘very much’ identify with MAGA, 30% say the US should put boots on the ground in Iran, while 36% of MAGA devotees disagree,” Perez continued.

In other words, even some of Trump’s strongest supporters appear divided when the conversation turns to sending American troops directly into another war in the Middle East.

Behind the scenes, Trump may also be reconsidering how far the conflict should go. Reports indicate the administration has been searching for a way to step back from the escalating war with Iran.

The fighting has already rattled global energy markets and helped push oil prices higher, adding economic pressure at home.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that his administration is engaged in peace talks with Tehran. However Iranian officials have denied those claims and say they ignored attempts by the Trump administration to restart negotiations.

Iranian leaders say their reluctance stems from two previous occasions when U.S. military strikes occurred while talks were still underway, making them skeptical about returning to the negotiating table.