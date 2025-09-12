Trump’s Droopy Face at 9/11 Ceremony Raises Debate on His Fitness for Office

President Donald Trump looked worse for wear as he stepped out of the White House on Thursday, raising fresh questions about his health during a Pentagon event marking the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, reported the Mirror. The 79-year-old president’s face appeared noticeably droopy on the right side, and it didn’t take long for social media to light up with speculation.

“Trump looked absolutely awful during his attendance at a 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon,” Ben Meiselas said on the MeidasTouch podcast. “His face was very droopy, he seemed addled, like he didn’t even know where he was.” That comment echoed what many online were already buzzing about.

The White House has acknowledged Trump’s health issues before. Back in July, officials confirmed he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects circulation and has left him with visibly swollen ankles. More recently, he’s been spotted with heavy makeup covering bruises on his hands, something aides chalked up to a mix of constant handshaking and daily aspirin.

Trump’s Droopy Face at 9/11 Event Ignites Fresh Stroke Rumors (Photo by Getty Images)

But his appearance on Thursday isn’t the only thing fueling speculation. Last month, Trump vanished from public view for four days, sparking rumors that he was gravely ill or even dead. The rumors faded once he reappeared, but his latest look at the Pentagon put those worries right back on the table. If he wins another term, Trump would be the oldest serving president in U.S. history by the time it ends in 2029.

On social media, users shared close-up photos of Trump at the event, with comedian Jeremy Kaplowitz posting side-by-side shots and writing, “So this guy like 100% had a stroke right.” Others took things even further, pointing to a video Trump released shortly after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. Some suggested the clip had been tampered with or even created with artificial intelligence.

“Yesterday, the video he posted had weird AI editing, raising questions on if it was authentic and just had jump/morph cuts, or if they had reworked it with AI,” Adam Cochran, an independent journalist with nearly 250,000 followers, posted on X. He later added, “At what point, are we going to clue in to the President’s stroke? He is in ailing health, and while duly paying respects to those who lost their lives on 9/11 is barely able to control the right side of his face.”

For now, the White House has offered no additional explanation for the president’s appearance. But between past reports of health conditions, recent unexplained absences, and the increasingly public concerns voiced online, the conversation around Trump’s health is only growing louder.

