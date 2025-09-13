Family Dog Kills Newborn Baby in Heartbreaking Attack

A family in Indiana is grieving an unthinkable tragedy after their newborn baby was killed in a dog attack. One-week-old Jason Anthony Weaver, born August 28, was mauled Thursday by the family’s five-year-old husky and pit bull mix.

Emergency crews rushed to the home in Huntington County and fought to save him. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from blunt-force trauma injuries, the coroner confirmed.

The attack has been classified as an accident. Animal control officers placed the dog in quarantine. Officials noted there had been no reports of aggressive behavior from the animal in the past. “The Huntington County Coroner’s Office extend their deepest sympathies to the Weaver family and friends,” a press release said,reports the Mirror.

Family Dog Mauls Newborn Baby to Death in Heartbreaking Attack (Jason Edwards / Getty Images)

Jason’s parents, Violet Weaver and Austin Kinsey, described their son in an obituary as a baby who already showed little quirks that made him unforgettable. “Jason enjoyed the sounds of Rock ‘n’ Roll and country music. He loved the song Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Though his time on this earth was short, he will be loved forever,” the obituary read.

He is survived by his parents, his brother Joseph, grandparents, uncles, and extended family who wrote that his memory will never fade. A private family service will be held at a later date.

The devastating attack comes less than a month after another baby was killed by a dog in Florida. Five-month-old Carter was left in the care of his great-grandmother and great aunt while his parents went out for dinner to celebrate his mother’s birthday. When the women returned to the room, they found Carter lifeless beside the family’s 130-pound Great Dane and husky mix.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood struggled to hold back his emotions as he described the case. “This is tragic. Tragic all the way around. You have a young mother who will remember on her birthday that her child is dead,” he said.

“And the grandparents, I just don’t know how anybody feels about this. It is so, so, so tragic on what started to be a great night, ends up when you return home, your child is dead. I can’t imagine how anybody in this family feels.”

Indiana Parents Lose One Week Old Son After Dog Turns Violent (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Authorities in Florida confiscated the dog and scheduled it for euthanasia, though the family was given a short window to contest the decision.

These two heartbreaking cases have rattled communities and left families devastated, raising fresh concerns about the risks posed by even familiar pets. For Jason’s family, their newborn son lived just seven days, but he will be remembered forever in the songs he loved and in the love his family carries for him.