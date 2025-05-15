Teen Charged with Murder at School Track Meet Still Set to Graduate – With a Catch

In a twist that’s got everyone talking, the Texas teen accused of stabbing a fellow student to death during a school track meet will still be receiving his high school diploma.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, is facing a first-degree murder charge following the fatal stabbing of classmate Austin Metcalf, also 17, during what police described as a brief but deadly altercation at Centennial High School’s athletic field in early April. The whole thing reportedly kicked off over a disagreement involving a tent on a rainy day, and in less than 30 seconds, it turned fatal.

After the incident, the Frisco Independent School District moved quickly to expel Anthony, with just two months left until graduation. But now, following a push from social justice group Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) and Anthony’s legal team, the school has reversed course slightly. While he won’t be walking across any stage, Anthony will still officially graduate and receive his diploma.

Minister Dominique Alexander, president of NGAN and the family’s spokesperson, called it a win for “justice, academic integrity, and student rights.” In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the organisation said it would continue to support Anthony and his family as the legal process plays out.

Anthony, who had maintained a 3.7 GPA and met all the academic requirements, earned his diploma purely on merit. However, the school district made it clear that the decision came with strings attached — he won’t be allowed to attend any graduation ceremonies or other school events, which aligns with the district’s stance that students involved in serious criminal cases can’t take part in such celebrations.

Anthony’s mother, Karla Hayes, had made a heartfelt appeal at a press conference last month, asking that her son be allowed to finish school despite the serious charge he’s facing. He is currently out on bail, having posted a $250,000 bond.

The affidavit from police paints a grim picture of what went down. Several eyewitnesses reportedly told investigators that the confrontation began when Metcalf asked Anthony to move from under a tent reserved for the track team. Anthony allegedly warned him to back off, and when Metcalf made physical contact, things escalated. Witnesses say Anthony pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed Metcalf in the chest before fleeing.

When police arrived and referred to Anthony as a suspect, he reportedly corrected them, saying, “I’m not alleged, I did it,” and later questioned whether it could be considered self-defense.

The case is far from over — but for now, Anthony will leave school with a diploma in hand, even if it’s not the graduation anyone imagined.