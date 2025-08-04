Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She’s No Longer Relating to the Republican Party’s Direction

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has voiced deep frustration with the current state of the Republican Party, suggesting she no longer feels fully aligned with its path.

“I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” Greene told The Daily Mail. “The course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it,” she continued, adding bluntly, “I just don’t care anymore.”

While refraining from directly criticizing former President Donald Trump, Greene expressed disappointment over the White House’s recent decision to withdraw Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination for United Nations ambassador, instead choosing Rep. Mike Waltz. Waltz was linked to the so-called “Signalgate” controversy earlier this year.

In March, The Atlantic reported that Waltz had added the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal chat in which members discussed potential plans to bomb Yemen. Greene questioned, “How does he get awarded after Signalgate?”

She also argued that Stefanik’s treatment reflected a broader issue facing Republican women. “She got screwed by Mike Johnson, and she got screwed by the White House,” Greene told The Daily Mail.

Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“I’m not blaming Trump, particularly. I’m blaming the people in the White House,” she said. “I think there are other women in our party who are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women. I think there are other women, Republican women, and I’m just giving my opinion here, who are really sick and tired of them.”

Beyond internal party dynamics, Greene said she feels the GOP has abandoned key “America First” priorities and working-class concerns. She noted a lack of support for her initiatives, adding, “I’m going alone right now on the issues that I’m speaking about.”

Since the start of the current House session, Greene has introduced a series of controversial measures, including renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” making English the official U.S. language, defunding NPR and PBS, and criminalizing “deadly” weather manipulation.

She also lamented the party’s reduced focus on fiscal restraint and foreign policy reform. “What happened to all those issues?” Greene asked. “You know that I don’t know what the hell happened with the Republican Party. I really don’t.”

For Greene, the widening gap between her priorities and the party’s current agenda appears to be driving her growing detachment—one she admits may be permanent.