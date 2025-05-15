George Clooney’s Broadway Buzz Causes a Stir at Home – Is Amal Ready to Pack Up?

Looks like the Clooneys’ summer plans are anything but simple this year. Amal Clooney is expecting to head back to Europe once her husband, George, wraps up his stint on Broadway with Good Night and Good Luck this June — but apparently, George isn’t quite ready to take his final bow. According to Radar Online, he’s been bitten by the theatre bug and is now keen to stick around New York for another play. That idea, unsurprisingly, hasn’t gone down too well with Amal.

A source close to the couple claims their clashing priorities are starting to wear thin, especially on Amal, who’s said to be feeling burnt out. “They realize they can’t keep papering over the cracks,” the insider revealed. “Despite George’s best efforts to try and smooth-talk his way out of the situation, the fact is they have virtually been leading separate lives for quite some time.”

George has been soaking up praise for his portrayal of legendary CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow in the play, which draws strong parallels between the political climate of the Red Scare and what’s happening today. The production has been a big hit, with the show’s website calling it a reminder of a time when “truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.” But while George may be loving life on the stage, it seems Amal isn’t quite as thrilled.

Apparently, the idea of staying on in the US for another play has left Amal “at her wits’ end.” The source says she already made a big sacrifice by relocating to New York for George’s Broadway dream, and she’s not interested in extending that stay any longer. “She thinks one play is enough,” the insider added bluntly.

Since tying the knot in 2014, the Clooneys have mostly split their time across Europe — whether it’s their lush pad in the South of France, their Lake Como villa, or their countryside retreat in England. Lately, though, they’ve been based in Manhattan with their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

George, on the other hand, is said to be enjoying the East Coast lifestyle, making new mates and rekindling old friendships. But Amal’s got one foot firmly in Europe, especially with her work commitments in London. “She’s not sold on America as a full-time base,” said the source. “As far as she’s concerned, now is the time for George to start prioritising his life around her and the kids rather than his showbiz career.”