King Charles’ Cold Silence Reportedly Stuns Meghan After Royal Plea Backfires

It seems Meghan Markle wasn’t expecting the icy reception that followed Prince Harry’s latest interview, especially from King Charles. According to insiders, Meghan had hoped the public sit-down would push the King to reconsider his distance from Harry and their children, but the plan appears to have spectacularly backfired.

Harry’s BBC interview, which aired recently, certainly stirred the pot. Despite expressing a desire to reconnect with his family, his comments didn’t land as intended, especially when he suggested that the royal family, and in particular his father, showed little interest in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It was a bold move, and sources now claim it did more harm than good behind palace walls.

According to Woman’s Day, Meghan was the driving force behind the interview. With the help of her PR confidante Meredith Maines, she allegedly hoped it would act as a sort of emotional nudge – something to spark a reaction from the King and open the door to a possible reunion.

“It felt like the only way they could get a message to Charles and tell him how much Harry wants to see him,” an insider told the publication.

But instead of a warm reply or even a formal response, there has been complete radio silence. The source said both Meghan and Harry were “devastated” by the lack of acknowledgment, and even more so, “genuinely shocked” by how firmly the door seems to have been shut.

“It’s hurt Harry deeply and he’s starting to accept that the door’s really closed on his former life,” the insider shared, suggesting that Harry may finally be facing the reality that reconciliation might not be on the cards.

There’s reportedly growing frustration behind the scenes, too. The couple have apparently tried every possible route to get through the “impregnable wall” that’s been built around the monarch since his accession – but to no avail.

Now, sources say Meghan’s stance is shifting. She allegedly feels that if the King isn’t willing to make space for his grandchildren, then she’s “happy to keep them away.”

It’s a bitter turn in what’s already been a strained relationship, and one that doesn’t seem to be easing up any time soon. Whether this is a final fracture or just another twist in the ongoing royal saga remains to be seen.