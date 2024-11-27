Susan Lorincz Sentenced to 25 Years for Killing Neighbor in Heated Dispute

Susan Lorincz, a 60-year-old white woman from Florida, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of her Black neighbor, Ajike “A.J.” Owens, 35, reported by CBS News. The shooting, which stemmed from a dispute over Owens’ children, occurred in June 2023 in Ocala, about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

Circuit Judge Robert Hodges delivered the sentence after Lorincz was convicted of manslaughter in August. Although she faced a maximum of 30 years, the judge opted for a slightly reduced sentence, citing evidence of Lorincz’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues.

“The shooting was completely unnecessary in this case,” Hodges said during the hearing. “The shooting, I find, was based more in anger than in fear.”

The incident arose from a longstanding conflict between Lorincz and Owens over Owens’ children playing in a shared grassy area near their homes. On the night of the shooting, Owens confronted Lorincz after her children alleged that Lorincz had thrown roller skates and an umbrella at them. Lorincz denied the accusation but admitted to detectives that she fired a single shot from her .380-caliber handgun through her door while Owens was pounding on it and yelling.

During her trial, Lorincz claimed self-defense, saying she feared for her life and had endured harassment for years. However, jurors rejected her claim, finding the shooting unjustified. In court, Lorincz apologized to Owens’ family, saying, “I so wish I could go back and change things so she was still here. I never intended to kill anyone.”

Owens, a mother of four, was remembered as a devoted parent. Her mother, Pamela Dias, now cares for the children, who have been deeply traumatized by their loss. “We’re hurting with a pain that will never, never go away,” Dias told the court. “Susan destroyed our family.”

Lorincz’s defense attorney, Amanda Sizemore, argued for a lighter sentence, citing Lorincz’s mental health and claiming Owens was the aggressor during the confrontation. The judge disagreed, emphasizing the devastating impact on Owens’ children. “They’ll live their whole lives without their mother, which I think is a very significant harm inflicted by Ms. Lorincz,” Hodges said.

The case drew protests from Ocala’s Black community, especially after it took weeks for prosecutors to charge Lorincz with manslaughter instead of second-degree murder, which carries a potential life sentence. The sentencing closes a chapter on a case that highlighted racial tensions and community pain in the area.