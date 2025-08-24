“I Don’t Want to Pay for Genocide”: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed by MAGA Allies Over Gaza Remarks

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) set off a wave of outrage within the MAGA movement on Saturday after posting a lengthy statement on social media that struck a sympathetic tone toward civilians in Gaza.
The far-right congresswoman, a vocal proponent of “America First,” has long aligned herself with Donald Trump and his allies but has occasionally broken with them. Her latest remarks, however, triggered backlash from prominent MAGA figures who accused her of abandoning the movement’s core values.
On X, Greene wrote a passionate plea urging Americans to consider the suffering of innocent people in Gaza.
“If America was being bombed day and night because of something horrific our government did, and many innocent Americans and American children were being killed and traumatically injured, and we begged for mercy, but the rest of the world said, ‘Americans voted for their government so they deserve it, their government is bad so all Americans are bad, therefore this is what they get and must be done.’ And the world was silent to our suffering,” Greene wrote. “How would you feel? What would you do?”
She continued: “This is what is happening to Gaza, where in spite of what we have all been told, many innocent people and children are being killed, and they are not Hamas.”
Concluding her post, Greene declared, “I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to pay for genocide in a foreign country against a foreign people for a foreign war that I had nothing to do with. And I will not be silent about it.”
The statement provoked fierce criticism from some in Trump’s base. Right-wing activist and longtime Greene critic Laura Loomer accused the congresswoman of betraying “America First.”
“Why are you advocating for GAZANS to come to the US? How is Islamic immigration ‘America First’?” Loomer posted, before doubling down: “I stand by what I’ve always said. Marjorie Traitor Greene is truly the dumbest b—– in Congress. How can you call yourself AMERICA FIRST & advocate for GAZANS to come to the US? America is FULL! This woman is a fraud.”
Other MAGA personalities piled on. Influencer Eyal Yakoby accused Greene of using “logical fallacies” in her comparisons, while MAGA supporter Barry Tigay insisted the analogy was “misleading,” arguing that Gaza’s people “aided, cheered and praised the atrocities” carried out by Hamas.
While Greene’s comments reflect her growing willingness to challenge U.S. foreign policy spending, they have also underscored the fragile alliances within Trump’s movement—where even a staunch loyalist can face fury for stepping out of line.