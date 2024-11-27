Parents Devastated After Nanny Allegedly Abuses Two-Day-Old Baby on Video

A California family has been left traumatized after discovering video footage allegedly showing their two-day-old daughter being violently abused by a nanny. The horrifying incident, revealed in an exclusive interview with ABC7, has shaken the Bay Area parents, identified only as “D” and “T.”

The couple had just brought their newborn, “Baby H,” home from the hospital when they entrusted her care to a nanny hired through a social media reference. The baby monitor footage, reviewed after firing the nanny for “aggressive behavior,” showed the infant being shaken, struck, and thrown across the room. Due to the graphic nature of the abuse, the full extent has not been made public.

“It’s definitely horrifying for any parent and family to go through,” the father said. “We all thought we could trust her. Never imagined something like this could happen.”

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe emphasized the severity of the case, calling it extraordinarily serious. “What struck me overwhelmingly as soon as I read the case was the age of the victim. That’s what’s so unusual for us,” he told ABC7.

Wagstaffe also warned of the potential legal consequences the alleged abuser might face if convicted. “If we can convict them, for me, prison is the only answer for someone who would do something such as this repeatedly—not one time in anger or loss of self-control, but repeated,” he said. “If the evidence supports it, this person would be going to prison for double-digit years, easily.”

The nanny, whose identity has not been disclosed, has yet to be charged. The parents had initially found her through a social media reference and believed she was trustworthy after a phone call and interview.

“From the phone call we had with her, it sounded very legit, and she seemed like a good nanny,” the father explained. “Of course, we interviewed the nanny as well.”

The parents’ discovery has left them feeling immense guilt. “Of course, we feel guilty as parents,” the father admitted.

The mother expressed her determination to prevent similar tragedies. “My goal is to warn parents about this nanny. I don’t want any family, baby, or mom to experience this again,” she said.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to bring justice for Baby H and her family.