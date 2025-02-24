Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who are reportedly heading for a split, made a surprising public appearance together at the screening of their collaborative film. The couple, whose relationship has been the subject of intense speculation, arrived at the event dressed in matching black outfits, maintaining a low profile as whispers of their alleged divorce continue to swirl.

The 47-year-old rapper, who has faced controversy in recent years, appeared alongside Censori, who concealed her face with a matching headpiece. Reports suggest she kept the covering on throughout the screening, adding to the mystery surrounding her appearance. The couple was accompanied by fellow rapper The Game as they made their way inside the venue.

The film, produced by West, was reportedly filmed partially in Japan and delves into themes of the female body as “something to showcase.” This latest project comes at a tumultuous time, with reports suggesting Censori has become increasingly uncomfortable with West’s recent behaviour, leading to speculation that their marriage is on the rocks.

Rumours of their split gained traction after sources claimed that the Australian architect had refused to continue filming, feeling “traumatised” by West’s social media outbursts. Despite the swirling controversy, West took to Instagram ahead of the screening to publicly praise his wife, writing, “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.”

The film is said to be “entirely funded” by the couple, according to the Daily Mail, further solidifying their deep creative ties. However, whether this public appearance signals reconciliation or simply a professional commitment remains unclear.

West and Censori’s relationship has been under scrutiny since they tied the knot in a private ceremony following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. While the couple initially seemed inseparable, recent reports suggest cracks have formed, with insiders claiming Censori has struggled with the intense attention and West’s unpredictable behaviour.

As the couple continues to make headlines, fans are left wondering whether their joint film project is a last attempt to salvage their relationship or simply business as usual for West. With neither party publicly addressing the divorce rumours, speculation continues to mount over whether this was merely a public display to deflect from the reports of their imminent split.