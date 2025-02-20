Christina Haack Blindsided by Ant Anstead’s Unexpected Move Years After Their Custody Battle

Christina Haack just got the surprise of a lifetime from her ex-husband Ant Anstead—years after their heated custody battle made headlines.

The HGTV star, known for Flip or Flop, opened up in a teaser for The Flip Off about an unexpected moment with Anstead following her split from Josh Hall in July 2024.

Haack revealed that ever since her divorce from Anstead in 2020—who shares their five-year-old son, Hudson—the two had barely spoken, especially after their bitter legal battle over custody, which finally ended in December 2022.

But when she arrived at Anstead’s home to pick up Hudson for a birthday party, she was caught completely off guard.

“And when I walked up to the door, he hugged me. We hadn’t hugged in years,” Haack shared with a smile. “He just said, ‘I’m so sorry for everything you’re going through, and I’m here for you no matter what you need.'”

The unexpected moment changed everything.

Haack described it as a “very nice moment” that led to an overdue heart-to-heart. She revealed that they both decided to put their past issues behind them and commit to co-parenting peacefully—just like she had done with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Haack, 41, shares two older children—Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9—with El Moussa, who she famously divorced in 2018.

After years of courtroom drama and public tension, could this be the start of a new chapter for Christina and Ant? Fans are certainly hoping so!