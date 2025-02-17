Man Accused of Killing Ex, Burying Her in Philly, Caught After Wild Chase

A man accused of brutally killing his ex-girlfriend and burying her in a Northeast Philadelphia park was finally caught—after a desperate attempt to escape that ended in a crash and a foot chase in New York.

Geovanni Otero, 29, was arrested in Westchester County, New York, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, after a short but intense police pursuit. According to state police, Otero was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle reported missing from Virginia when two New York state troopers attempted to pull him over.

At first, he acted like he was going to comply. But within moments, he hit the gas and sped away. The chase didn’t last long—just about a mile—before Otero lost control, crashed, and took off running. But he didn’t get far. Troopers tackled him a short distance from the crash site and took him into custody.

Even in handcuffs, Otero tried one last trick—giving police a fake name and flashing multiple bogus forms of identification. But a fingerprint scan soon revealed the truth: They had just captured a man wanted for murder. Otero had been on the run for months, accused of killing 29-year-old Melody Rivera, his ex-girlfriend. Her body was discovered in a shallow grave near Champion Park Playground, on Tustin Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, on November 7, 2024.

Law enforcement sources said Otero was the last person seen with Rivera before her death. His sudden disappearance after her murder only fueled suspicions, and the U.S. Marshals eventually put up a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

In addition to the murder case, Otero was also wanted for a parole violation. After his arrest in New York, Otero was taken to a hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash. Once cleared by doctors, he was booked on multiple charges, including criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, false impersonation, unlawful fleeing, and reckless driving.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, February 17, 2025.

For Rivera’s loved ones, the arrest brings a step closer to justice. But the pain of losing her in such a horrific way remains.

“He thought he could run,” a law enforcement source told NBC10. “But justice catches up with everyone eventually.”