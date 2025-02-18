Teens Launch Brutal Attack at Tampa Dog Park, One Nearly Killed

A sixth teenager was arrested on Monday in connection with a violent attack on two other teens at a Tampa dog park last week, according to police.

The attack happened late on Thursday, Feb. 13, near the Davis Island Dog Park, where a group had gathered for a bonfire, according to the Tampa Police Department. Authorities say the victims, both in their late teens, were sitting in a black Ford pickup truck when one of the suspects suddenly hurled a large rock at the truck’s rear window.

Things quickly escalated from there. Four suspects allegedly forced their way into the vehicle, assaulting the two victims and dragging them out of the driver and passenger seats. Police say the passenger was knocked unconscious during the attack, and at one point, one of the suspects threw a rock directly at his head while he was passed out. Another suspect reportedly brandished a knife, waving it menacingly, which left the other victim fearing for his life.

Emergency responders rushed the unconscious teen to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released. The second victim managed to escape without any reported injuries.

Investigators believe the attack stemmed from a dispute earlier in the week that took place outside of Tampa. Now, six teens, ranging in age from 15 to 18, are facing serious charges. The only adult in the group, 18-year-old Orian Robinson, has been charged with felony battery and burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery. A 17-year-old suspect accused of throwing the rock at the unconscious victim is facing an attempted murder charge. The rest of the group faces similar charges.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw didn’t mince words about the severity of the attack. “This was a brutal and senseless attack that has no place in our community,” he said. “No matter your age, if you commit a crime in our city, expect to be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Thanks to the swift work and dedication of our officers and detectives, these individuals will now face the consequences of their actions.”

Authorities are still investigating and encourage anyone with more information, including video evidence, to come forward. Those with tips can contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.