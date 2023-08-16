In a touching video making waves on social media, a woman reveals to her Stepdad a special gesture of gratitude: she has named her newborn son after him. This heartwarming revelation was shared on the Instagram page, Good News Movement.

The backstory: her Stepdad had been a constant presence, stepping in to raise her from the age of five. The Instagram post provides context: “Raised by her stepdad since she was five, she honors him decades later by naming her son after him.”

As the video plays, viewers can see the Stepdad’s elated response to the revelation. His radiant smile culminates in an embrace with his stepdaughter.

Only a few hours since its upload, the video has already been viewed over 600,000 times and garnered over 37,000 likes. The overwhelming affection for this video is evident in the comments section. Among the heartfelt messages, one reads, “He’s not just her stepdad. He’s truly her dad!” Another user shares a personal connection, saying, “This resonates with me! My stepdad was there for me from when I was six, and we named our firstborn after him.”

This isn’t the first time such an emotional revelation has made waves online. Another similar moment to note: a father’s profound joy when he learns his daughter has become a doctor.

