Kylie Jenner and Demi Moore Shut Down Snub Rumors at BAFTAs

After weeks of speculation and online buzz, Kylie Jenner and Demi Moore put the drama rumors to rest in style at the BAFTAs. The two stars, who were the center of an awkward viral moment at the Golden Globes, seemed perfectly at ease as they crossed paths at the prestigious event on Sunday, February 16.

Jenner, 27, attended the awards to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor. Meanwhile, Moore, 61, was up for Best Actress for her role in The Substance. Given their past media-fueled controversy, all eyes were on the two women when they were spotted interacting at the event.

Rather than icy tension or a cold shoulder, Jenner and Moore appeared friendly and engaged in conversation, proving that their supposed feud was nothing more than speculation.

The drama rumors began after a moment at the Golden Globes went viral. In the now-infamous clip, Moore could be seen standing near the table where Elle Fanning, Chalamet, and Jenner were seated. While Moore leaned in to speak with Fanning, Jenner appeared momentarily caught in an awkward situation, seemingly waiting for Moore to acknowledge her.

Kylie Jenner and Demi Moore finally exchanged words at the BAFTAs on Sunday, weeks after Moore’s viral Golden Globes snub. (Photo by Getty Images(

Social media exploded with theories, with many assuming that Moore had intentionally ignored the beauty mogul. Some even speculated about an underlying Hollywood feud.

However, insiders quickly stepped in to clear the air.

“Demi Doesn’t Know Kylie”—Insider Sets the Record Straight

A source close to Moore addressed the rumors head-on, making it clear that there was no bad blood.

“Demi doesn’t know Kylie,” the insider revealed. “She has no ill will towards her, but they have never really crossed paths before.”

The source also pointed out that Moore and Jenner come from vastly different worlds. “Demi raised her children in a much different manner than the Kardashians were raised, and they have different values,” the insider added.

Whatever social media thought they saw at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs told a different story. Jenner and Moore were seen chatting cordially, proving there’s no behind-the-scenes animosity.

For Jenner, the night was all about supporting Chalamet, with whom she has been publicly linked since last year. The power couple turned heads on the red carpet, further cementing their status as one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairs.

Meanwhile, Moore, a seasoned Hollywood veteran, had her own moment in the spotlight with her critically acclaimed role in The Substance. Moore and Jenner’s casual conversation at the BAFTAs serves as a reminder that not every viral moment needs to be a scandal. Sometimes, two stars simply exist in the same space—without the Hollywood theatrics.