Epstein Survivors Say They’re Making Their Own List of Alleged Abusers while Congress Sits on Thousands of Hidden Files

A group of women who survived Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse is taking matters into their own hands. At a press conference in Washington on Wednesday, one survivor revealed they are quietly putting together their own list of powerful men they say abused them.

“Us Epstein survivors have discussed creating our own list,” the woman said. “We know the names. Many of us were abused by them.”

The announcement came as survivors gathered on Capitol Hill to demand that all documents tied to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell be made public.

Another accuser recalled how Epstein would brag about his connections, even dropping Donald Trump’s name. “In those moments I realized how powerless I was,” she said.

House Members Introduce Epstein Files Transparency Act (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters she understood why survivors might be afraid to name names. Still, she vowed that if they handed her their list, she would read “every damn name” on the House floor.

Some attorneys who represent Epstein’s victims said they welcome the idea. Lisa Bloom told NewsNation, “If the Epstein survivors had been believed to begin with, we wouldn’t be here now.” Another lawyer, Arick Fudali, who represents 11 survivors, praised the women’s efforts: “I’m encouraged that this group of brave women are taking upon themselves, since the government continues to fail them, to compile their own list of Epstein’s enablers and perhaps even co-abusers.”

During the press event, accuser Teresa Helm pushed back on how the media labels Epstein’s files. “Let’s stop calling it an Epstein client list … it’s Epstein’s sex buyer list,” she said.

Lisa Phillips, another survivor, told NBC News that women have been compiling private notes for years. “Please come forward, and we’ll compile our own list and seek justice on our own,” she said.

Their push for transparency comes as the House Oversight Committee released more than 33,000 pages of Epstein-related records this week. Those include evidence like 2005 video footage of Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, collected by local police years before his death.

Survivors Marina Lacerda and Anouska De Georgiou embrace at a press conference with other alleged Jeffrey Epstein victims outside the U.S. Capitol on September 3, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In a statement, the committee confirmed it had subpoenaed the Department of Justice for records tied to Epstein, adding that the DOJ will continue to turn over material with victims’ identities and child sexual abuse imagery redacted. Republicans on the committee also subpoenaed the Epstein estate for sensitive documents like his infamous “birthday book,” which Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly compiled in 2003 and which includes a letter written by Trump. Those materials are due on Capitol Hill by September 8.

The DOJ and FBI, however, have both said no “client list” was ever uncovered during their investigations. In April, federal officials said after an “exhaustive review” into Epstein’s death, they found no such list and would release no additional evidence.

That hasn’t stopped survivors from demanding more. As Phillips put it, the government may not give them the answers, but “I think that’s what’s going to happen next”—survivors creating their own record.

The FBI declined to comment Wednesday on the women’s plan.