Family Appeals for Help as 16-Year-Old Bailey Mohler Remains Missing in Sandpoint

A family in Sandpoint is still searching for 16-year-old Bailey Mohler, who vanished last Friday morning near Karebear Lane in North Sandpoint.

Bailey was last seen around 10 a.m. on 29 August, close to her home. She is 5 feet 1, weighs about 97 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. When she went missing, she was wearing black shorts, a black tank top, and slip-on shoes in black and white. She doesn’t have a working phone with her, reported KREM.

The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse officially listed Bailey as an endangered missing person the following day, 30 August. Her family say they are deeply worried and want to make it clear that she is not a runaway.

Anyone who has seen Bailey or knows where she might be is urged to call the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office on 208 265 5525.

In the days since she disappeared, the search has expanded with hundreds of community members joining efforts both in person and online. A Facebook group called Help Find Bailey was created on 31 August and has already grown to more than 1,500 members. It’s being used to share updates, coordinate searches and keep Bailey’s name and face in the public eye.

Family and friends say they’re grateful for the support but are asking people to be careful about false or misleading information that sometimes spreads during missing person cases. Several posts on the group highlight that some users have already come across spam messages. The family has also stressed again that Bailey is not a runaway, echoing confirmation from the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office.

The search has drawn attention beyond Sandpoint, with people across Idaho and neighbouring states sharing Bailey’s photo in hopes of generating leads. Volunteers have been walking wooded areas, checking roadsides and handing out flyers to keep her story visible.

For Bailey’s family, every day without answers is agonising. They’ve described her as a kind and gentle teenager, loved by many, and say they won’t stop searching until she is home.

As the days stretch on, the community remains determined. Search groups continue to organise, neighbours are staying alert, and the online community is keeping the effort alive. For Bailey’s family, the only focus now is finding her and bringing her back safely.