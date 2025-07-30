Mary Trump, never one to mince words about her famous uncle, believes the ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files might damage Donald Trump in the short term — but she says he’s no longer the real problem.

During a live Q&A on X, the outspoken psychologist and niece of the former president was asked whether she thought the Epstein revelations would bring about the slow unraveling of the MAGA movement. “Maybe in the long term, but not in the short term,” she replied. Mary said the scandal could weaken Trump “considerably” in the eyes of his base, calling it something that “goes right to the heart” of his loyal supporters.

While the Epstein case has thrown a renewed spotlight on Trump’s ties to the convicted sex offender, Mary was doubtful it would ever lead to legal consequences. “Even if it implicates him, nobody’s going to indict him,” she said, pointing to the loyalty he commands from his allies and the 2024 Supreme Court ruling that shields presidents from criminal prosecution for official acts, reported the Daily Mail.

Mary Trump Says Epstein Scandal Could Shake Trump But Warns JD Vance Is the Real Threat (Photo by Carlos Barria – Pool/Getty Images)

But if Trump’s grip on power does loosen, Mary isn’t breathing a sigh of relief. In fact, she’s more alarmed about what comes next. “Theoretically, for whatever reason [the Epstein saga] did kind of end [Trump’s] reign of power, JD Vance becomes president,” she said. And in her view, that’s even worse.

Vance, Trump’s running mate, may be more polished, but Mary warned that he’s just as extreme — possibly more dangerous because he’s not burdened by Trump’s baggage or volatility. “We need to be very, very clear about that,” she said. “Donald Trump isn’t the problem anymore. That’s what I’m saying.”

Still, she emphasized that the Epstein situation should absolutely be pursued. “I’m not saying this shouldn’t all play out, because of course it should,” Mary said, adding that people need to hold Trump accountable, even if the long-term political consequences are complicated.

(Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

She also reflected on how Trump’s second term is looking different from his first, pointing out that his current circle is far more loyal and compliant than it was the first time around. Back then, internal pushback sometimes reined in his more extreme moves. Now, that’s largely gone.

Mary, who wrote a best-selling tell-all book about her family in 2020, said Trump’s behavior is a reflection of how he’s always been — controlling, insecure, and prone to bullying, just like their father Fred. “The arrogance was always there. The insecure defensiveness was always there. The bullying was always there,” she said.

She also didn’t hold back when reacting to one of Trump’s recent off-the-wall rants about windmills, calling it “evidence of serious cognitive impairment.”

While the Epstein files may rattle Trump’s base for now, Mary Trump’s warning is clear — the real danger could be who comes after him, not just the man at the center of the current storm.