Tory Burch FALL 2023 READY-TO-WEAR

It’s hard to imagine those padded hips in a Tory Burch collection of five years ago, but even as she’s become more daring (she handed over control of the business side of the brand to her husband Pierre Yves Roussel in 2019, thus freeing her to focus on design), she’s doubled-down on practicality.

The building blocks of this collection—handsome sweaters and midi skirts, neatly cut blazers, button-downs, and straight-leg trousers—would look familiar to McCardell. The outerwear in particular was strong; a navy peacoat with a brown shearling collar and a wool tweed coat with what looked like more of that padding at the hips were two of the stars.

For evening, Burch’s proposal was to expose the thing that women traditionally hide—their shapewear. This idea worked insofar that the power mesh and satin camisoles were modeled on mid-century styles when indeed those unmentionables were kept firmly under wraps.

Women today, of course, expose their shapewear every time they leave the house in a job bra and performance leggings. But with their stitched floral appliqués and undone hooks and eyes they did prove Burch’s point: that we’re perfectly imperfect and that vulnerability can be our strength.