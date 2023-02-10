Marine Serre Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Marine Serre is a French fashion designer who is best known for her eponymous fashion brand, Marine Serre. She was born in 1992 in northern France and grew up in the countryside near the city of Lille.

Serre studied fashion design at La Cambre in Brussels, Belgium, where she graduated in 2016. After completing her studies, she worked for a number of fashion brands, including Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga, before launching her own label in 2017.

Serre’s designs are characterized by their use of innovative materials and sustainable practices, as well as their blend of traditional tailoring techniques with a futuristic vision. She is particularly well-known for her use of recycled materials, such as repurposed fabrics from vintage clothing and recycled nylon, which she uses to create her signature crescent-moon prints.

Her designs often feature functional elements, such as detachable hoods and pockets, that are designed to meet the needs of the modern, on-the-go consumer.

Since launching her brand, Serre has received widespread recognition for her work, including winning the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers in 2018. She has been celebrated by the fashion industry for her unique approach to sustainable fashion and her commitment to creating a more environmentally conscious industry.